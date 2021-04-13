Based on reports from several keen-eyed observers who live along Walker Bay, the last sheets of ice on Leech Lake disappeared before midnight on April 9.
That means we’re calling April 9 as the official Leech Lake ice-out date for 2021!
Now don’t get your feathers in a fuss; it’s going to take time for us to award the prizes. After all, we have a weekly newspaper to put together.
Finally, after several years, we broke the magic one thousand barrier again, receiving 1,012 guesses.
We have a total of 26 prizes to award, so the 18 lucky people who guessed April 9, all get something, starting with the grand prize, a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock.
That leaves eight extra prizes to be awarded to eight of the 41 people who guessed April 10. To do that we’ll throw all 41 guesses into a 33-gallon black garbage bag, and the first eight we pull out, get the eight additional prizes.
Now if the ice had gone out during the day on April 9, we would have split the extra prizes between day before and day after guessers.
But we know a bit of ice was still left at dusk on April 9, but it was gone by dawn on April 10; so April 10 gets the nod as being the next closest.
We’ll have all prizes awarded and all winners notified before the April 21 issue.
The process for claiming your prize goes like this; and to make sure I’ve got it right, I’m copying the following paragraphs from the first ice-out article that ran March 3:
Prizes MUST be claimed at the sponsoring business, no later than Labor Day Weekend. To do that you FIRST must stop in our office and pick up the certificate to prove you were a winner. Our generous sponsors aren’t going to hand over the loot to every Nimrod who wanders in and says they won.
And except for cases where grandparents, for example, coordinated entries for their entire out of town clan, the prizes must be claimed in person. If there’s a problem with this, let us know; we’re semi-flexible.
BTW, all prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise, no special orders, no cash value. Over the years, people have tried all of the above. Doesn’t work; just irritates the sponsors.
To keep you entertained while you’re waiting, check out the Leech Lake ice-out spread chart.
