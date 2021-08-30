The Leech Lake Culture Alliance (LLCA) invites the public to the Second Annual Equinox Unity Day Celebration Sept. 21.
The event will be held at the Onigum Center, 8826 Onigum Road NW, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Join the LLCA members and feel free to bring a dish to pass — perhaps a special favorite from your family background. You can certainly come without food!
There will be a visiting time, eating time and a circle dance! The Onigum Community Center is a special place to have a party.
For more information, call Sherreen Foss at (763) 350-0582 or LLCA Chair Priscilla Thompson Smith at (218) 252-6484.
