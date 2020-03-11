New events and a new date are reshaping Walker’s new winter festival.
The first two years of Frostfest were held in early February, and the weather was a typical northern Minnesota, well, frostfest.
This year’s event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sure to bring in bigger crowds with a forecast for milder temperatures than previous years, and new activities added to the list of winter fun.
A Paws and Claws Animal Rescue adoption event is new to the festival. Paws and Claws staffers will be bringing some furry friends to city park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for what is sure to be a cuteness overload as well as a good cause.
A cornhole tournament, starting at noon, was also added to this year’s event schedule. The $20 per-team entry fee will get the top two teams Moondance tickets.
Also new this year is a fat-tire bike demonstration where attendees can hop on a bike and take it for a spin around city park on a fat-tire bike track. Don’t worry, there will be warming areas and hot beverages if the temperature drops or the wind kicks up.
Featured events will again include a homebrew competition from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as well as kids’ activities like lumberjack races, tomahawk throw, crosscut [log] sawing and birdhouse building.
Local food and craft beers will be available during the event as well as a nine hole ice-golf course, a crowd-pleaser sure to offer some good fun and, no doubt, humor.
Live music will feature Crescent Moon Band at 11:30 a.m. and Jessica Vine Band at 1:30 p.m.
Frostfest tickets at $20 can be purchased at Super One Foods, The Piggy BBQ, Front Porch Quilts, Portage Brewing Company, and at leechlakefrostfest.com. Proceeds go to Deep Portage Learning Center.
Leech Lake Frostfest committee partners include Tianna Country Club, Portage Brewing Company, The Piggy BBQ, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Trapper’s Landing, Green Scene Market and Deli, Reeds Family Outfitters, and Front Porch Quilts.
