By the time you read this article, whether online or in print, there’ll be 48 hours or less left in the 2021 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest.

The guesses have been arriving fast, but the pace will get even faster as the deadline of April 1, 11:59 p.m., closes  in.

So far, we’ve received two entries for the nonexistent date of April 31. We contacted the guessers and gave them a chance to choose either April 30 or May 1.

A couple of people just couldn’t break themselves of the habit of adding time of day to their guess. Oh, well.

One harried grandpa who had sent in dozens of guesses on behalf of family and friends, also submitted his own guess. But  it was WAY out in left field compared the other dates. After we pointed out the divergence, grandpa replied, “Thanks; I made a mistake!” and quickly corrected the entry.

So for the last, final, ultimate time, here’s how to enter the contest:

Send ice out date; name; mailing address; email address; phone number.

Submit guesses by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office before 11:59 p.m. April 1.

Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484

Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker

Emails: dmorrill@pilotindependent.com or gdeboer@pilotindependent.com

Fax: (218) 547-3000

