What was first a trickle has now become a steady flow of entries for the 2022 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest.

We may have gotten a couple hundred guesses so far, but we really hope to get many more.

The all-time high was set in 2016 with 1,191 entries; second-highest, in 2017 with 1,086. Last year 2021 wasn’t too shabby, third-highest at 1,012, but we can do better.

First let’s review how to enter the contest:

Send ice out date; name; mailing address; email address; phone number.

Submit guesses by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office before 11:59 p.m. April 1.

Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484

Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker

Emails: dmorrill@pilotindependent.com or gdeboer@pilotindependent.com

Fax: (218) 547-3000.

Once the April 1, 11:59 p.m. deadline has passed, we wait for the ice to melt.

In case you’re interested, we have 35 nifty prizes to award this year, starting with the Grand Prize, a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock, plus loads of  gift cards and gift certificates galore, merchandise and more (see prize list).  

When the ice has almost melted, we contact our trusted observers located around Leech Lake at resorts, marinas, the Corps of Engineers, DNR Fisheries Offices, etc., to learn what the ice pack looks like out their windows. One year someone even sent up a drone. Any drone operators willing to do that this year?

When reports indicate the ice is gone, we call the date. We take all the correct entries, however many there are, throw them into a 33-gallon black garbage bag, and draw the Grand Prize Winner. Then we keep drawing until we’ve awarded the rest of the prizes.

The obvious question is, what do you do if you have more prizes than correct guesses? Or more correct guesses than prizes?

If there are, for example, eight extra prizes, we award them to eight semi-lucky people who guessed the dates before and after the correct date.

If  we don’t have enough prizes to cover the number of correct guesses, let’s just say that, in the past, one of our generous sponsors kicked in extra gift certificates to cover the shortfall. We haven’t approached that business to see if they’ll do it again, but ... hint, hint, hint ...???

At this writing, the weather forecast for the week shows thawing daytime temps and below freezing at night.

Wonder what things will look like next week at this time? Stay tuned.

