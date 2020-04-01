by Gail DeBoer
Staff writer
by Gail DeBoer
Staff writer
“Just a few more hours, that’s all the time you’ve got ...” (from My Fair Lady by Lerner and Loewe)
Yes, this is the final day and the final hours of the 17th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest. Send in those entries for a chance to win one of 37 nifty prizes; from the grand prize, a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock, all the way down the list.
But what if 37 people don’t guess the right date? Well, if only 24 people, for example, guess correctly and we have 13 extra prizes, we take entries from the day before and day after and draw names until all prizes are awarded. It has happened more than once.
We don’t know how many entries we’ve gotten yet; probably not a new record, but it’s substantial. The final tally will be reported in next week’s issue. Then we take a break and return with the Big Announcement, once the ice is out.
For one last time, here are the rules.
To submit entries
Send ice out date; name; mailing address; email address; phone number — by snail mail, email, fax or delivered to our office.
Deadline is 5 p.m. April 1 (today; no fooling).
• Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484
• Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker (No walk-in traffic, due to COVID-19. Drop ‘em in the box outside)
• Fax: (218) 547-3000
• Just guess the date; no extra points for time of day.
• The contest covers the whole lake; not just Walker Bay; or Shingobee Bay; or whatever bay you live on.
• We do not take guesses via phone, whether cell or landline We need a paper trail; hard copy; proof.
• One entry per person, and yes, we do check.
• All ages and genders are welcome to enter. Sorry, no wildlife or domestic pets.
See you next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.