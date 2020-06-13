Results of the Leech Lake Reservation primary election June 9 show both incumbents received more than 50 percent of the vote, making a run-off election unnecessary.

Tribal Chairperson Faron Jackson, Sr. prevailed over four challengers, with 54.77 percent of the vote (919 votes). Finishing second was Leonard “Lenny” Fineday with 617 votes.

District III Committee person Leroy Staples-Fairbanks topped his two challengers with 77.66 percent of the vote (897 votes). Rodney “Rod” Northbird was second with 219 votes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments