For nine years, Leech Lake Legacy has been serving the dogs, cats and people of the Leech Lake Reservation. Now, their need for donations is critical.
The nonprofit is in jeopardy of losing their building if they don’t raise $60,000 by the end of March.
Since they began, the organization has provided much-needed medical care and resources to more than 18,000 animals including:
• Spay and neuter surgeries
• Wellness exams, vaccinations and parasite control
• Transport and placement of surrendered animals
• Pet food and supplies
• Counseling on pet care, nutrition and behavior
Without the building, area residents won’t have the same convenient access to these critical services.
“We have more than 300 people on our waiting list for spay and neuter surgeries at all times,” said Program Director Jenny Fitzer at Leech Lake Legacy. “There’s a constant need here. Our wellness clinics are packed. We have to turn people away at the end of the day.”
Breanna Kornezos, a Leech Lake Reservation band member and veterinary technician student at NDSU, has been volunteering with the organization since her junior year of high school.
“When I was young, I couldn’t afford to take my dog to the vet,” said Kornezos. “It meant a lot that I could come here and have a welcoming group of volunteers take care of my animals.”
Before the organization started, stray dogs in the Leech Lake area would pack up and bite children on their way to school.
“It was a huge problem,” said Fitzer. “Since we began working with the Tribal Police in 2011, the number of dog bites has been greatly reduced.”
The area has also seen an improvement in the overall health of their animals.
“Our first two years up here, we had hundreds of Parvo cases, a contagious virus in dogs that is quite often fatal,” Fitzer continued. “Very few of the dogs or cats in the area had been vaccinated, but since we began holding regular vaccine clinics, the number of Parvo cases we see each year is down to a handful.”
To help Leech Lake Legacy continue serving the Reservation and fund the building purchase, donate to their GoFundMe on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LeechLakeLegacy?ref=bookmarks
Leech Lake Legacy is a Minnesota 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and a donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law (consult your tax advisor if you have any questions).
