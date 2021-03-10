The 18th Leech Lake Ice Out Contest got a head start last week when The Pilot received two entries long before the first article appeared in the March 3 issue!
I mean, one entry was a whole week ahead of time, and the second, several days ahead.
Such enthusiasm bodes well for the 2021 contest. We’ve now received a couple dozen entries from folks who can cross that off their spring “to-do” list.
Last weekend’s springlike weather left standing water on many small and medium size lakes, which should accelerate the ice melt. But Leech is an inland sea unto itself. It doesn’t take its cues from small fry neighbors. A little standing water? Big deal! Leech will take her sweet time.
While we’re waiting, let’s dig back into the P-I’s archive and look at the second ice out article for 2020.
It turns out that last year we also had a couple of early bird entries. Interestingly, that article didn’t mention anything about COVID-19. Maybe it was the third week’s article when the world changed.
But onward! We had hoped to have the prize list ready, but our intrepid sales staff is still beating the bushes for more prizes. Once they’re done, we’ll make a list, check it twice, and print it with next week’s article.
In summary, here’s how to enter the 2021 Ice Out contest:
Send ice out date; your name; mailing address; email address; phone number.
Submit guess by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office by 5 p.m. April 1.
Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484
Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker
Fax: (218) 547-3000
Onward!
