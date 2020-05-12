ST. PAUL — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District has temporarily closed its boat landing at the Leech Lake Recreation Area in Federal Dam due to safety concerns for its staff, visitors and the local community.
Boaters can still access Leech Lake via other public landings at:
• Battle Point, located 3 miles south of Federal Dam on County Road 8, then 4.5 miles west on County Road 73, south 0.8 miles on County Road 136, then east 0.8 mi on Township Rd on west side of Boy River Bay and east side of lake
• Sucker Bay, take Highway 2 to Sucker Bay Road northwest and go south to North Shore Drive Northwest, turn right access ahead on left
In previous years, the site has seen 200 to 300 boats on opening of fishing but due to the nature of the boat access, there is no way to keep the recommended 6-foot social distance requirement as recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Corps regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures; however, protecting the safety and health of our staff, visitors and the local community is our top priority.
The site will remain closed through at least Sunday, which coincides with the Minnesota Governor’s Emergency Executive Order 20-48.
The Corps will reopen the campground’s boat access as conditions allow and in accordance with state and CDC guidance.
The campground and the park office are also closed due to COVID-19 considerations to protect the public and our employees.
For up-to-date information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to St. Paul District areas visit: www.mvp.usace.army.mil
