Boat Type (Top 4) Boat name Skipper
Fleet 1
Division 1
San Juan 21 Mark 1 SenzaNome Pellinen, Pete
J-22 Black Swan Hauge Robert
Cape Dory Typhoon Nixie Gundlach, Robert
Jeanneau Sun 2000 Taliaferro Curry, John
Division 2
Santana 2023A Cyclone Ruedenberg, Rudy
Morgan 22 Yellow Bird Seevers, Dallas
S-2 6.9 Day Dreamer Eisenberg, Chris
San Juan 23 Ciao Fyder, Thomas
Division 3
Catalina 320 Bella Sol Murphy, Tony
Catalina 320 Unnamed Johnson, Brent
Irwin Citation 34 Adventure Gustavson, Dave
Catalina 30 Happy Ours Foster, Joy
Division 4
J-22 Doghouse Peterson, Brent
J 70 Fly 2 Wilson, William
S2 7.9 Sea Schnell Harasyn, Don
Capri 25 Maverick Hermann, Klaas
Division 5
Hobie 16 Casper Baldwin, Mike
Hobie 16 No Name D’Aloia, Melissa
Laser/Les Voiliers Devision by Zero Koos, Tyler
Prindle 16 Prindle 16 Strandlie, Ben
Division 6
Hobie 18 Nasty Habit Gmach, Matt
Hobie 18 Francis Shepperd, Mike
Nacra 5.5 Flying High Lindell, Steve
Hobie Miracle 20 Hygge Jacobson, Thomas
Division 7
Corsair F31 Zoom Wood, Rob
Corsair F27 Blast Schultz, Norm
Corsair 24 MKII Gone Postal Sprouls, Dan
Corsair 24 MKI Alle Zimmerman, Jon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.