Boat Type (Top 4)    Boat name    Skipper

Fleet 1

Division 1

San Juan 21 Mark 1    SenzaNome    Pellinen, Pete

J-22        Black Swan    Hauge Robert

Cape Dory Typhoon    Nixie    Gundlach, Robert

Jeanneau Sun 2000    Taliaferro    Curry, John

Division 2

Santana 2023A        Cyclone    Ruedenberg, Rudy

Morgan 22        Yellow Bird    Seevers, Dallas

S-2 6.9        Day Dreamer    Eisenberg, Chris

San Juan 23        Ciao    Fyder, Thomas

Division 3

Catalina 320        Bella Sol    Murphy, Tony

Catalina 320        Unnamed    Johnson, Brent

Irwin Citation  34        Adventure    Gustavson, Dave

Catalina 30        Happy Ours    Foster, Joy

Division 4

J-22        Doghouse    Peterson, Brent

J 70        Fly 2    Wilson, William

S2 7.9        Sea Schnell    Harasyn, Don

Capri 25        Maverick    Hermann, Klaas

Division 5

Hobie 16        Casper    Baldwin, Mike

Hobie 16        No Name    D’Aloia, Melissa

Laser/Les Voiliers        Devision by Zero    Koos, Tyler

Prindle 16        Prindle 16    Strandlie, Ben

Division 6

Hobie 18        Nasty Habit    Gmach, Matt

Hobie 18        Francis    Shepperd, Mike

Nacra 5.5        Flying High    Lindell, Steve

Hobie Miracle 20        Hygge    Jacobson, Thomas

Division 7

Corsair F31        Zoom    Wood, Rob

Corsair F27        Blast    Schultz, Norm

Corsair 24 MKII        Gone Postal    Sprouls, Dan

Corsair 24 MKI        Alle    Zimmerman, Jon

