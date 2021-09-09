The photo is of the LLR50 Committee.
The Leech Lake Regatta 50 held Aug. 6-9 on Leech Lake donated $2,500 to the veteran’s support organization, Patriot Assistance Dogs. The event also raised and donated $2,500 to the Walker Area Community Center. The Leech Lake Regatta is a three-day sailing festival held annually on Leech Lake. The 51st annual event will be Aug. 12-15, 2022. Go to https://www.shoresofleechlake.com/leech-lake-regatta/regatta.shtml for more information. The photo is of the LLR50 Committee.

