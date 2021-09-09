The Leech Lake Regatta 50 held Aug. 6-9 on Leech Lake donated $2,500 to the veteran’s support organization, Patriot Assistance Dogs. The event also raised and donated $2,500 to the Walker Area Community Center. The Leech Lake Regatta is a three-day sailing festival held annually on Leech Lake. The 51st annual event will be Aug. 12-15, 2022. Go to https://www.shoresofleechlake.com/leech-lake-regatta/regatta.shtml for more information. The photo is of the LLR50 Committee.
featured
Leech Lake Regatta 50 donates $5,000 to charities
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.