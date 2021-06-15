Leech Lake Regatta is celebrating 50 years of sailing this year.
To honor this milestone, registration is now open, and the sooner you register, the more you save.
Those who have never participated in the Regatta are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the registration fee. This is a one-time chance to “get your hull wet” and to experience a great weekend of fun on Leech Lake.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 7-9. Register online at https://www.shoresofleechlake.com/leech-lake-regatta/regatta.shtml
