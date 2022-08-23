Leech Lake Regatta 51 awards staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 23, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leech Lake Regatta 51 concluded Aug. 15 with an awards ceremony to recognize those who have contributed to the event.Benson’s “Splice the Main Brace” – Crew that had the most fun on shore: Maverick, Kim Knish, Hermann Klaas and crew.Outdoorsman Café “Steadfast Sailor Award” – Crew exemplifying sailing spirit in the face of adversity: The Boat Formerly Known as Get R Wet, Keith Witte.Ringle “Family Togetherness Award” – Crew best exemplifying family togetherness: Valkyrie, Diane and Paul LosinskiTrimble “Sportsmanship Award” – Crew best exemplifying sportsmanship: The Boat Formerly Known as Get R Wet, Brent Johnson and Crew.Yachtsman of the Year – Individual who works tirelessly to ensure the success of the event: Brent JohnsonKelsey’s Yachtswoman of the Year – Individual who works tirelessly to ensure the success of the event: Carol RobertshawCoast Guard Auxiliary Lighthouse Safety Award – US Coast Guard criteria for safe practices on the water: Wizzard, Joe Stattine and crewLoomis Award – First-time entrant with the best corrected time: Blew Devil, Britney Winkelman, Ben Siegle.Shores of Leech Lake Cup – Club with the three highest placed winners in Fleet standings: Fleet 444. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leech Lake Regatta 51 Regatta Awards Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Wet Get Leech Lake Cup Sport Sailing Crew Regatta Sportsmanship Togetherness Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Robert Sipes Sausage Haus is new Chamber member Rodney 'Cuddy' Geving Java Loon taps into well-established customer base Cass County Sheriff’s Report Latest e-Edition Aug. 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.