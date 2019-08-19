Despite “scary-light winds,” the 48th Leech Lake Regatta was a success with boats able to race Saturday and Monday on Walker Bay, and Sunday on the Big Lake.
“We didn’t have to cancel any of the three days, although the race directors waited until 1 p.m. Saturday for the winds to increase a bit,” explained Mitch Loomis of Shores of Leech Lake Resort and Marina, which hosted the event Aug. 9-12.
Although the number of sailboats participating in the regatta was down a bit (36), Loomis said the event was an enormous success. “The Regatta is more than just a race; we had quite a few boats who came to watch but chose not to race in it.”
Saturday and Monday’s races were held over relatively short courses in Walker Bay, which meant that the boats, with their colorful sails, could be seen by everyone in Walker.
Sunday was slightly windier which, according to Loomis, “made for a pretty good course on the Big Lake, all the way to Hardwood Point and out to Ottertail. We had a nice race!”
Leech Lake Regatta results by division, plus special awards and sponsors, are on page 1B of this issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.