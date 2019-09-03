Presenting the checks on behalf of the Regatta is Chairperson Steve Baardson. Accepting the check on behalf of the WACC is Board Member Ben Brovold (front right).
Photo submitted

The Leech Lake Regatta 48 committee donated $800 to each of two local organizations — Walker Area Food Shelf and the Walker Area Community Center. Presenting the checks on behalf of the Regatta is Chairperson Steve Baardson. Accepting the check on behalf of the WACC is Board Member Ben Brovold (front right). The check for the food shelf will be presented to the organization this week.

