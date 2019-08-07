The 48th annual Leech Lake Regatta is set to sail this weekend.
The last several years have seen a resurgence in the regatta. The appeal of light, fast sailboats such as catamarans and trimarans is, once again, growing. As a result, the planing hull divisions of the regatta have, in recent years, grown dramatically. This, combined with an increasing number of larger sailboats moored on Leech Lake has renewed the level of interest in the Leech Lake Regatta.
It is a spectacularly beautiful event. Watch for the race on the big lake Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, keep an eye on Walker Bay.
Racing typically begins each day at 10:30 a.m. The race on Monday is short as it is followed by the award’s banquet. Best viewing on Monday is from the city dock or city park.
The Regatta is hosted by Shores of Leech Lake Resort Marina starting with race packet pickup Friday evening. The regatta culminates with an award’s banquet Monday afternoon.
Racing is conducted in many divisions as boats are categorized by performance. When possible, a division represents a single model or style of boat.
Boats, skippers and crews come from all over Minnesota and adjacent states. The regatta is organized by a volunteer committee of the Shores of Leech Lake Yacht Club.
For more information or to register for the 2018 event, go to www.shoresofleechlake.com
