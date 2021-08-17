The first Leech Lake Regatta was held in 1971. In 1981, due to difficulty finding a host site, the regatta was not held. Although LLR49 in 2020 was very small due to the pandemic, a race was held.
This year’s event was an epic celebration of 50 years of regatta racing on Leech Lake. It provided three great days of sailboat racing on Leech Lake. In addition, on Saturday evening the Shores of Leech Lake Yacht Club (SOLLYC) prepared hand-made pizzas, fired in their brick oven. The committee served 98 pizzas, while Yacht Club musicians provided a musical backdrop.
On Sunday evening, SOLLYC served a BBQ dinner, with food prepared by SuperOne Foods, and a five-piece band, The Deadbeats, rocked into early evening.
The celebration culminated on Monday afternoon with an awards banquet at Northern Lights Event Center with special awards recognizing folks who have given so much to this event over many years.
Benson’s “Splice the Main Brace” – Crew that had the most fun on shore: “Maverick” Hermann Klaas and crew from Savage, Minn.
Outdoorsman Café “Steadfast Sailor Award” – Crew exemplifying sailing spirit in the face of adversity: “Prindle 16” Ben Strandlie, Walker.
Ringle “Family Togetherness Award” – Crew best exemplifying family togetherness: “Day Dreamer” Chris Eisenberg and family from Champlin.
Trimble “Sportsmanship Award” – Crew best exemplifying sportsmanship: “Sea Schnell” Don Harasyn and crew from Eden Prairie.
Yachtsman of the Year – Individual who works tirelessly to ensure the success of the event: Marvin Mickelson, Columbia Falls, Mont.
Kelsey’s Yachtswoman of the Year – Individual who works tirelessly to ensure the success of the event: Mary Spooner, St. Cloud.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Lighthouse Safety Award – US Coast Guard criteria for safe practices on the water: “Adventure” Dave Gustafson and crew from Bemidji.
Loomis Award – First-time entrant with the best corrected time: “Francis” Mike Shepherd, Waseca.
Shores of Leech Lake Cup – Club with the three highest placed winners in Fleet standings: Shores of Leech Lake Yacht Club. SOLLLYC hadn’t won this cup since 2008; Wayzata Yacht Club and Fleet 444 had dominated this category.
A commemorative 50-year pennant was awarded to Carol Robertshaw, Newport who donated a painting of the Leech Lake Regatta. Thanks to Keith and Madella Thorstad, the painting brought $2,100 in an auction for charity.
A commemorative 50-year pennant went to the Fider family, LaCrosse, Wis.for 44 years of participation.
A pennant was also awarded to Chris Opheim of Walker, who has been Regatta treasurer since 1971.
This year LLR 50 supported two charities: Patriot Assistance Dogs and the Walker Area Community Center.
LLR50 thanks the following sponsors:
Benson’s
Brittany’s Floral & Greenhouse
Carol Robertshaw
Chase on the Lake
Country Inn Walker
Hoss’ All American Liquor
Michael Kelsey
Outdoorsman Cafe
Portage Brewing Co.
Reeds-Trappers Landing
Ringle Family
Shores of Leech Lake Yacht Club
Tianna Country Club
Turf Tech Floral
U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
Viroqua Heritage Inn
Walker Dairy Queen
Walker Home Center/ACE
