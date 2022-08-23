featured Leech Lake Regatta Overall Results staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 23, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Keith Witte, Shores of Leech Lake Yacht Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class Boat name Skipper(1st-31st)Catalina Capri 25 Maverick Klaas, HermannNacra 5.0 Nacra 5.0 Lodermeier, ScottCatalina 275 Four O Six Baldwin, MikeJ70 Fly2 Wilson, WilliamHobie 18 Nasty Habit II Gmach, MattS2 6.9 Day Dreamer Eisenberg, ChrisMorgan 22 Yellow Bird Seevers, DallasCorsair F31 Zoom Wood, RobHobie 16 Windependence Nicholson, DaveCorsair 24 Mark II Gone Postal Sprouls, DanielSchock/Santana 2023A Cyclone Rudy RuedenbergCatalina 320 TBD (for. Get ‘er Wet) Johnson, BrentLaser/Les Voilers Division by Zero Koos, TylerS2 7.9 Sea Schnell Harasyn, DonCorsair F27 Blast Schultz, NormNacra 5.5 High Flyer Lindell, SteveSan Juan Ciao Fider, ThomasS2 7.9 S2 7.9 Huebsch, MichaelCape Dory Typhoon Das Boot Jr. Koenig, JochenS2 7.9/Inboard Whizzard Stattine, Joe1989 Catalina 30 Happy Ours Foster, JoyHobie 16 Hobie 16 D’aloia, MelissaColumbia 8.7 Blew Devil Siegle, BenCS 30 Valkyrie Losinski, PaulO’Day 28 KCB LyricHULL VS.2 Pellinen, PeteIrwin 31 Citation SD Denali Thorp, RichHobie 18 Francis Shepherd, MikeTartan 27 Chiliwind Mickelson, MarvinCorsair 970 Exodus Skjolsvik, ChrisO’Day No Name Wettersten, KaraJohnson Mini-Scow Sparrow Robertshaw, Carol Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leech Lake Regatta Overall Results Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Skipper O'day Fleet Corsair Mark Ii Catalina Capri Wettersten Name Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Robert Sipes Sausage Haus is new Chamber member Rodney 'Cuddy' Geving Java Loon taps into well-established customer base Cass County Sheriff’s Report Latest e-Edition Aug. 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
