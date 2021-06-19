Pictured are (from left) Bob and Linda Renowski and Mary Bengston enjoying their dinner.
Photo by Joe Sherman

The Leech Lake Seniors recently held their first fish fry since 2019 because of COVID-19. The all-volunteer staff served more than 140 dinners consisting of walleye fillets, baked potato, coleslaw, wild rice, beverage and a variety of homemade pies. Pictured are (from left) Bob and Linda Renowski and Mary Bengston enjoying their dinner. The fundraising event was held at the May Lake Center in Walker. The next scheduled fish fry is Friday.

