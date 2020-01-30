The cover photo, courtesy of Toby Kvalevog and Leisure Outdoor Adventures, shows Simon Whitehead catching a muskie on Leech Lake.
Photo submitted

The new Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce visitors guides are in and can be picked up at the Chamber Office in Walker. The cover photo, courtesy of Toby Kvalevog and Leisure Outdoor Adventures, shows Simon Whitehead catching a muskie on Leech Lake. Watch the actual catch at Leech-lake.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments