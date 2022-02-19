After two years of cancelling the tournament, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announce that the walleye tournament will return June 4-5 on Leech Lake.
While the tournament has been around for a number of years, there are big changes for this year. The tournament will now be a catch, photo and release tournament.
The committee that is organizing the tournament is completely new with only a couple of people from the original group being able to continue working on the tournament. They have been meeting frequently and working on creating new rules and guideline that will make the tournament run smoothly. They have researched a variety of tournament apps to see which is the best fit for the 155-team tournament.
The committee is working with Fish Donkey as the chosen app that teams will use to enter their fish. While the date and number of teams is already set, the committee are still working on determining the final list of participants.
As plans progress, the website will be frequently updated to keep everyone informed. Switching from a live weigh-in tournament to a catch-and-release tournament demands a lot of changes to the rules and to how the entire tournament looks. Bear with the committee as they wade through all of the decisions that need to be made before tournament week arrives; 2022 will certainly be a year of learning for all who are involved.
The Chamber is also looking for sponsors for the event. Call Roxie Parks at (218) 547-1313 if you have any questions.
