The Minnesota Historical Society is pleased to announce the newest recipients of 47 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $388,244 in 21 counties.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council March 2.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage small grant recipients
Recipients of small grants ($10,000 and less) from the January 2020 small grants cycle include the one in Cass County listed below. Each project will preserve and enhance Minnesota’s cultural and historical resources. All grants are competitive and awarded according to program guidelines and criteria, as well as professional standards.
Cass County, Walker, $9,740
Munroe Turntable-Roundhouse Survey: To hire a qualified archaeologist to conduct a survey of late 19th-century logging activity around the former Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railway, specifically the Munroe turntable, which marked the last outpost on the railway.
The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $12.85 million for the 2020-2021 biennium for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage (“Legacy”) Grants: $5,846,000 for FY2020 and $7,004,000 for FY2021.
Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two funding tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. The next small grant application deadline is July 10, 2020. Large grants of more than $10,000 are offered once a year. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.
For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit www.mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.
The Minnesota Historical Society is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs and publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories and connects people with history. Visit us at mnhs.org
