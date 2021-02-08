Project Care of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid will be presenting monthly topics of interest to clients via a Facebook Live presentation.
The link to the page is Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid-Project Care/Facebook.
Each month will have a different topic, and this month the topic will be Medicare Savings Programs. Presentations will be given in English, Somali and Spanish.
The English presentation will be given Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.
The Somali presentation will be given Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
The Spanish presentation will also be given Feb. 17 but at 3 p.m.
For more information or questions contact Amanda Cook at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, Project Care, acook@mylegalaid.org.
