Project Care of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid will be presenting monthly topics of interest to clients via a Facebook Live presentation.

The link to the page is Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid-Project Care/Facebook.

Each month will have a different topic, and this month the topic will be Medicare Savings Programs. Presentations will be given in English, Somali and Spanish.

The English presentation will be given Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.

The Somali presentation will be given Feb. 17 at  1 p.m.

The Spanish presentation will also be given Feb. 17 but at 3 p.m.

For more information or questions contact Amanda Cook at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, Project Care, acook@mylegalaid.org.

