DULUTH — Legal Aid Service of northeastern Minnesota (LASNEM) announces the expansion of its services to include a new Private Attorney Involvement (PAI) program. LASNEM’s new PAI program follows the dissolution of the Volunteer Attorney Program (VAP).
LASNEM and VAP, which have operated as separate nonprofits for nearly 40 years, both provide low-income individuals in Northeastern Minnesota with civil legal services. LASNEM achieves its mission through its staffed lawyers and support staff, and VAP achieves this mission by engaging private attorneys to provide pro bono assistance. LASNEM will now house both objectives under one roof to improve the client experience, save money and create additional capacity to help more people.
Working together with VAP on this transition ensures LASNEM can provide increased services for more people who truly need help. LASNEM is creating one easily accessible point of entry to receive help and the staff will work quickly to provide the appropriate level of service needed. LASNEM is building capacity to decrease the justice gap in our region.
LASNEM’s PAI program is primarily funded through the State of Minnesota, but it also receives significant funds through the federal legal aid program and independent foundations. With limited resources available to fund these programs, this move consolidates regional resources to more effectively support people in need.
“To each of you who have supported the efforts of VAP over the years, either by offering your time and energy through pro bono legal services to those less fortunate, or by singing your heart out at the annual fundraiser — we say thank you,” stated Dori Streit, LASNEM Executive Director. Streit continues, “Thank you for your commitment to providing legal assistance to those who desperately need it. When public interest attorneys and the private legal community work together, we have the best chance for success in bridging the justice gap. The continued support of our local Northeastern Minnesota legal communities is critical to working towards justice for all.”
LASNEM and VAP invite attorneys to contact LASNEM to learn more about volunteer opportunities, including legal clinics, community education and representation on cases in areas of the attorney’s interest. Benefits for volunteers include CLE credits for pro bono hours, recognition through the Minnesota State Bar Association, recognition from regional justice partners and free CLE training opportunities.
LASNEM is currently staffing its PAI program and will be the exclusive PAI program operating in the region by October 31, 2019. Attorneys interested in volunteering can email the LASNEM’s PAI Program at: pai@lasnem.org. Individuals in need of legal services can visit www.lasnem.org or call the office at (800) 933-1112.
