Unit 202 Education Chair Marlene Kiler (left) delivered the winter wear to WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary members participated in a “Service, Not Self” collection of hats, gloves and mittens for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley elementary school students. Unit 202 Education Chair Marlene Kiler (left) delivered the winter wear to WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link.

