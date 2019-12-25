Legion Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff (left) presents the check for a new fire truck to Fire Chief Tony Peterson.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 donated $1,000 to the Hackensack Fire and Rescue Department. Legion Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff (left) presents the check for a new fire truck to Fire Chief Tony Peterson. Photo submitted

