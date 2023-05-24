Area American Legion and VFW Posts have announced their Memorial Day weekend schedules.
The public is invited to attend services to honor deceased military veterans, all held on Monday, May 29, except as noted.
Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 and Legion Auxiliary in Walker will hold services at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day with remarks and reflections at the downstairs banquet room of the Legion Club, 407 Front St., Walker.
The Walker Legion Color Guard and Legion guests will then proceed to Walker city Park to place a wreath on the waters of Walker Bay near the Light House to honor Navy and Coast Guard veterans.
Other stops will be at Edgewood-May Creek Senior Living Campus, Evergreen Cemetery, and Turtle Lake Cemetery. At each stop, the Honor Guard will present the colors.
Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary will hold services on Sunday and Monday.
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will hold a service on Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at historic Finnelly Cemetery off 43rd Ave. NE, near Hackensack, to honor about 30 early settlers buried there.
In the 1990s the Auxiliary cleaned and restored the cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair.
On Memorial Day, May 29 the Hackensack American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will hold a service at 10 a.m. at the Cass County Killed in Action monument in city park.
The service will include a parade to the Boy River where a wreath will be placed on the water to honor Navy and Coast Guard veterans.
The service will continue at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery to honor deceased veterans buried there, with remarks by Pastor Leif Espeland of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Pastor Espeland is a retired military chaplain with five years service in the Army and 16 in the Air Force. A roll call will be read of the names of deceased veterans from all conflicts, including some from the Civil War.
In the event of rain, Memorial Day services will be held at the Legion Post.
Anderson-Black American Legion Post 462 and Auxiliary of Laporte will honor the service of veterans on Memorial Day, beginning at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with a brief speech, Honor Guard, rifle salute and playing of taps.
The observance will continue at the Laporte School, with a Memorial Day Program with Honor Guard, speakers, music, bell-ringing ceremony and taps.
After the program the Honor Guard will proceed to Garfield Lake landing to place a wreath on the waters in remembrance of those lost at sea.
The program will conclude at Lakeport Cemetery with a brief speech, Honor Guard, rifle salute and taps.
Sherman Yochum VFW Post 772 will host Longville and Remer Memorial Day services, starting with Buddy Poppies offered for a donation May 26-27 at locations in both towns. Donations are used to fund programs at Veterans hospitals, Veterans homes and to assist veterans and active service members and their families locally and throughout Minnesota.
In Longville, the Memorial Day program will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Longville Fire Hall, with the VFW Post 772 Honor Guard.
Guest speaker will be Captain Patty Burns. Captain Burns is a retired Navy nurse with 30 years of service starting in the Navy Reserves in St. Paul and ending as the Director of Nursing at the US Naval Hospital in Naples, Italy.
The program continues at 2 p.m. with a visit to Fairview Cemetery, Remer, with VFW Post 772 providing the honor guard
Backus American Legion Post 368, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will conduct Memorial Day services on Memorial Day, May 29, at the Backus Evergreen and Ponto Lake cemeteries.
Services will begin at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, with the Ponto Lake Cemetery service to follow at approximately 11 a.m. In case of bad weather, services will be moved to the Legion Hall in Backus and the Ponto Lake Town Hall.
Lunch will be served at approximately 1 p.m. at the Legion Club following the Ponto Lake service.
