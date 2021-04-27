Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation thanked Senate Tax Chair Senator Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, last week for including $5 million in new, one-time funding for tobacco prevention and treatment in the Senate Taxes Omnibus bill.
There is growing consensus among legislative leaders and the Administration that additional tobacco prevention investments are needed this year. The House Taxes Omnibus bill dedicates $15 million annually to tobacco prevention. Gov. Tim Walz included $8 million a year for these lifesaving efforts in his revised budget released at the end of March.
“As we continue to weather a respiratory pandemic, Minnesota faces an urgent need to address stalled adult smoking rates and reverse the youth tobacco epidemic,” said Molly Moilanen, vice president at ClearWay MinnesotaSM and co-chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “We are glad that the Governor, House and Senate leaders have put forward proposals to invest in proven tobacco prevention and treatment. Minnesota should continue our prevention and treatment investments until Big Tobacco no longer targets and harms Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ residents. And we should carry on these efforts until the industry no longer views our kids as ‘replacement smokers.’ Let’s work together to protect health and Minnesota kids by passing sustainable tobacco prevention funding this year.”
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation is a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth smoking and ending tobacco’s harm for good. The coalition supports comprehensive policies to end youth addiction, including sustainable prevention funding.
There is ample tobacco revenue collected by the state. At the end of March, two tobacco companies paid Minnesota $81 million in settlement back payments – and those companies will pay at least $10 million a year going forward. Those payments are on top of the nearly $760 million Minnesota collected last year in tobacco revenue ($607 million in taxes and $152 million in settlement fees).
Despite all this revenue, last year Minnesota spent only 1 percent of that total on tobacco prevention and treatment. Investing an additional $15 million a year would mean that Minnesota would invest two to three pennies of each dollar of this revenue on preventing tobacco use and treating addiction.
ClearWay Minnesota, the foundation created with 3 percent of the tobacco settlement, has provided the majority of funding for tobacco prevention in Minnesota over the past two decades. ClearWay Minnesota will sunset at the end of 2021, leaving a gap in prevention resources.
The need for prevention remains high. Even though Minnesota has achieved historically low levels of youth smoking, e-cigarette use has wiped out decades of progress to reduce youth tobacco use. The 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey showed youth tobacco rates remain at epidemic levels. One in five Minnesota high-schoolers reported using e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, and 70 percent of youth e-cigarette users reported signs of dependence.
The COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the need for strong tobacco prevention and treatment programs, since smokers are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. To make matters worse, communities targeted by the tobacco industry, including Black and Indigenous Minnesotans, are some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.
Dedicating tobacco revenue to prevention and treatment will solve this funding gap and boost underfunded tobacco prevention programs at the Minnesota Department of Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.