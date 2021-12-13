The Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its November 2021 Forecast Dec. 8 projecting a massive $7.7 billion dollar surplus.
The surplus was driven by strong growth in income, consumer spending, and business taxes which drove extraordinary revenues in 2021. Higher tax receipts are expected to continue with the improvement of the economic outlook.
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, said the money should be given back to Minnesotans.
“This budget surplus shows that our government is taking way too much money from the pockets of Minnesotans. We need to give taxpayers their money back,” the senator said. “With rising costs and inflation, let’s give Minnesotans the relief they’ve earned. This includes prioritizing my bill to eliminate the unfair Social Security tax and looking at ways to create a tax climate that better supports Minnesota job creation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.