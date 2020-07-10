Does anybody know this fine looking gentleman in the picture? It is very doubtful, but I will give you a few clues.
He was born in Sweden and imigrated to Walker in 1896, the year Walker was incorporated. He was mayor of Walker for 10 years — from 1923 to 1933 — longer than any mayor Walker ever had!
During his tenure as mayor, he created our city park, the city water system and was a member of the Walker Cemetery Board. He enouraged community beautification by planting trees and laying out all the streets of our little town.
He owned Walker’s very first restaurant, which was located across the street from where Zona Rosa is now, and later bought the building where Zona’s is now, which he called the Spaulding Hotel. When the Spaulding burned down, he built another hotel that used to be where the back part of Reed’s is now on Front Street, and very appropriately called it Pine Tree Hotel, since lumbering was our main industry in those days.
Later on he built a popular bar and restaurant south of the hotel, and for some unknown reason, he called it the College Inn.
Some of you may have noticed when reading this column, I get much of my information from a wonderful book, published by the Cass County Historical Society, entitled “Walker’s First 100 Years.” It is a great source of information concerning the history of our little town!
In the 100 pages of family biographies, however, there is not one word about John Albert Carlson, his wife Julianna Gresbeck, nor any of their four children — Vic, Elin, Norm nor Charlie. Just think, not one word about our longest-serving mayor! Not one word about a mayor who initiated our water system, our city park, nor planting trees along our city streets. Not one word about the owner of our very first restaurant!
Its not the Cass County Historical Society’s fault, it’s our loss! Many Walker old-timers may have known the next generation of the Carlson family. Elin Carlson married Marshall Alexander and together they had two boys — Victor, who was named after his uncle, and Robert, who was best known as “Tug.”
Marshall and Elin lived next to the Deep Rock Gas Station, where Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters is now, and between their house and the Pine Tree Hotel was Tug’s basketball court.
Tug, DeWayne Marshman, Gene Wicklund and I played a lot of two-on-two basketball there and we could hold our own against Tug, but it was a different story on the golf course where Tug Alexander was a very good golfer!
Norm Carlson inherited his father’s College Inn and ran it with his wife Donna, first as a very popular bar, where the Royal Order of Elbow Benders met daily, and later as a furniture store.
Everybody knew old Charlie, and old Charlie knew everybody! Charlie Carlson was a one of Walker’s three barbers in those days — along with Tom Hammond and Don LaRosa. Charlie Carlson was not only a good barber, but he was an excellent baseball pitcher!
Back in the late ‘40s, Walker had a city baseball team. Johnny Day was our coach and our batterymen were Charlie pitching and myself catching. My left hand was like raw-liver after nine innings of catching Charlie’s fast ball!
The other day, I recieved a nice, long letter from Vic Alexander. Vic also enclosed a disk that contained a video of the day the old sawdust burner, which used to stand for many years in the city park, was tore down.
Vic’s grandfather, John Carlson, always had visions of the old sawdust burner being a tourist attraction some day. It was a very sad day in Walker’s history — one of the saddest — along with the day we tore down the Statue of Justice, that used to adorn our Cass County Court House. I think of our Statue of Justice every time I look across Lake Bemidji and see the Statue of Justice that still adorns Beltrami County Court House.
I think of the old sawdust burner that could have been a tourist attraction reminiscent of the days of our lumbering industry and what a wonderful addition it would be today as an attraction for all our tourists who visit our beautiful city park.
I also think of the days I delivered newspapers to an old forgotten man, living all by himself in a small, one-room apartment. I think of old John Albert Carlson — the good-looking dude in the picture, but nevertheless forgotten!
