Sheriff Tom Burch reports a Level 3 offender will be released near the Backus area next week.
The offender has been identified as Michael Paul Henson, born Aug. 27, 1971.
Henson, who was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167, engaged in criminal sexual conduct and contact against two separate female children, not known to him. He gained access to each victim, on separate occasions while in public, at retail stores. He exposed himself to a victim and sexually touched a victim.
Henson has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the sheriff’s office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The release information and public fact sheet will be available on the Cass County Sheriff’s Office website located at www.casssheriff.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cass.County.Sheriffs.Office
