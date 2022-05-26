by Peggy Trimble
Growing up in northern Indiana, not far from Chicago, libraries were plentiful. The region was “big city” and not only were there many libraries, they came in a variety of types and sizes.
My library branch was located within our school building. As a child, I was read to. As a youngster, I couldn’t wait until I was able to get my own library card. In those days my interests centered around adventure stories set in futuristic times and places. Little did I know then that some of the ideas depicted in those books would actually become a reality!
As a young adult, books became the path to knowledge. Massive amounts of information that would shape my years ahead came through reading. As a future elementary teacher, what delight I found when taking the Children’s Literature course during my college days at Bemidji State.
Once married, my mother (who was an avid reader), would still send me care packages — often containing books. Since I now lived in Minnesota, many times the books were written by Minnesota authors whom she’d come across and thought I definitely needed to read.
As a parent I knew the importance of reading to my children. In the early days it was bedtime stories or those “everybody books” from the library. Sometimes the story had been heard often enough it was so familiar the girls knew the words by heart. Purchased books were abundant, too. They got library cards as soon as they were able to read on their own and many checks were written when the annual Scholastic Book display came to our school. Later, favorite titles were carefully packed away. The books would be saved for their future children to enjoy.
As a teacher I read daily to my students. Sometimes I would read to calm energies that lingered beyond recess or to quiet the time before day’s final bell. We never missed our weekly time at the school library. Sometimes we ventured a few blocks away to visit the town’s library, too. Giving students the chance to read to themselves what they wanted to read was also a priority.
What great times we had celebrating “I Love to Read” month each year at our school! I still have that special red and white striped tall Dr. Seuss hat we wore back then.
One January, retirement came. On the shores of Leech Lake that winter snowfall didn’t want to end. I definitely needed a diversion from my shoveling routine, so I applied for a position at the Walker Public Library. I loved my job there — story time for children and ordering books. It wasn’t work helping folks who loved reading! Even 10-plus years ago it didn’t take long to realize that a new library was necessary. The back door wouldn’t open and cracks appeared above the windows letting the cold air in. The building was sinking!
Now, although no longer employed there, I have discovered another way to promote reading and libraries. I am on the Walker Library Board. When I became a board member, the decision had already been made to build a new library on the same site as the old one. It was exciting to be part of planning for a new building and promoting it was importing too. What would be better than Minnesota authors asked to share their own thoughts on libraries? Promoting libraries?
The library board agreed to the idea. Promoting libraries? The Pilot agreed to give space in the newspaper for the articles. There was a plan. Authors were contacted and asked to share.
The response was immediate and the stories poured in. The “Library Reflections” would be published while the new library was being built. But plans change.
The new library didn’t get built while the reflections were published in the paper. The journey for a new library in Walker hasn’t been without challenges. There have been “pot holes” and snarled traffic on the road along the way. The building was torn down and the library moved to a temporary location. Although accessible and quite nice, the limited space for books, materials, computers, and programming were definite issues.
The old library site was sold and a new building site had to be determined. Bumps along the way. But the published reflections kept the importance of libraries in the spotlight for 18 months.
Weren’t they interesting? Each author shared their own unique story about the importance of a special library from his/her past. Each featured library was different — college libraries to Carnegie libraries, libraries in schools and neighborhoods, and libraries on wheels. Some libraries impacted an author’s life as a youngster, others were impacted in their adult life. The common thread was “libraries are important and influence lives.”
Exciting times now lie ahead! The new library building site is finalized. Planning continues. Fundraising will soon begin. There is so much to do! The journey is not complete nor without continued challenges. We must stay positive.
The last author reflection has been published, but we’ll remember their messages that libraries are important to families, to communities. While some individuals have their own story about a Walker Library of the past, there will be more stories in years to come featuring the Walker Library of our future. The love of stories and reading and libraries lives on…
