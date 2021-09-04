by Terry Karsten
Libraries have been my go-to storehouse of delights for as long as I can remember. Mom used to drop me and my siblings off at the Cambrian Branch Library in San Jose, Calif., every Saturday morning while she went grocery shopping. This library had only opened a few years earlier and had a fresh, clean smell.
The children’s department was on the first floor, to the right as we entered. Tall windows let in plenty of sunlight. Outside the windows, decorative barriers of open brickwork surrounding a small courtyard provided privacy and shade. Inside the children’s department, the towering stacks of non-fiction intrigued me, holding what I thought to be all possible knowledge.
Toward the back of the room was a carpeted area with picture books and a flannel board for story time. The fiction was shelved in shorter stacks, easy enough for even an 8-year old bibliophile like me to reach.
While Mom shopped, my sisters and I browsed the books. Sometimes we sat in on a story time, but more often, we found quiet nooks in the window wells to sit and read. The hour or so Mom was gone was enough time for each of us to load up an armful of books meant to last the week.
One Saturday morning, when I was in third-grade, I found myself wondering what to read next. I had already given up pictures books, which I thought of as “baby books.” I’d plowed my way through all 52 of Sonia Bleeker’s books on Native Americans and was ready for something fun.
But I didn’t know what to pick. Shy as I was, it never occurred to me to ask a librarian. The children’s department had two long rows of shelves for the fiction, stretching the length of the room in front of a row of windows. I hit upon a plan, which at the time seemed brilliant. I’d start with the A’s and read all the books in the library. I put my plan into action immediately, taking home that Saturday five books by Louisa May Alcott, along with three or four other books I no longer remember.
In the following weeks I discovered the fantasy of Lloyd Alexander and Ruth M. Arthur. Moving into the B section I found National Velvet by Enid Bagnold, which fed into my love of horses.
I tasted historical fiction with Margot Benary-Isbert and Carol Ryrie Brink. Some of the books, like these that I still remember even decades later, were wonderful treats to be savored, digested, and reread. These books fed my imagination and became part of the elaborate games of pretend I played with my sisters. They shaped my world-view and taught me how to see myself connected to others
Other books were like vegetables: something to be consumed as quickly as possible, and just as quickly forgotten. I never put aside a book I wasn’t enjoying. I, the eternal optimist, always assumed the book would get better by the end. Besides, I was too curious to leave a book unfinished.
My plan continued for several months. I read five or six books a week, and eagerly picked out the next batch each Saturday. But one Saturday, as I was choosing the next books in line on the C shelf, I happened to glance back at the A shelf.
To my utter astonishment, there were books on the A shelf I hadn’t read. I was flabbergasted. How had I missed them? I’d been very careful to pick every book, noting exactly where I’d left off the week before.
There was only one possible answer. They could publish books faster than I could read them. I was doomed, my plan a failure before I even got past the C’s. I sat down on the floor between the book shelves and the windows and cried. This was the first time I had faced real failure, and it felt awful.
Finally I dried my tears as a new revelation came to me. If I couldn’t read all the books in the library, then I didn’t have to read the ones I didn’t like. I could choose.
Though the failure of my plan was devasting, this new realization was totally liberating. From that moment on, I began reading the blurbs on the jackets and only checking out books that sounded interesting. I still read every book I took home, but I liked a lot more of the ones I picked.
I’ve never regretted my aborted plan to read all the books in that library. I think this early attempt helped shape me into the eclectic reader I am today, enjoying all types of books from historical fiction to fantasy, from love stories to non-fiction.
And the credit goes to my childhood library, where those smart librarians had the audacity to add new books to the collection.
Terri Karsten has been a writer and educator all her life. After 21 years teaching high school English, she now works as a writing coach and focuses on writing historical fiction. Her debut novel, “A Mistake of Consequence,” takes readers into 18th century Colonial America. Her second novel, “When Luck Runs Out,” is an orphan train story for middle grade students. Terri has also published two non-fiction books and dozens of articles and short stories in a variety of places, including Highlights for Children, The La Crosse Tribune, and An Encyclopedia of Women’s History.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.