by Aimee Bissonette
When I was growing up, my family moved a lot. Every few years or so we’d pack up and say goodbye to friends and fly or drive to a new home in a new town with new schools.
Moving meant a promotion for my Dad, so it was always good news. But it didn’t come without hardship for my six siblings and me. There was no email or Instagram to help us stay in touch with old friends. There were no cell phones for late night conversations with the people we believed really knew us. And constantly being the “new kids” meant having to prove ourselves again and again in the classroom, on the soccer field and with potential new friend groups. It wasn’t easy.
Thankfully, for me, through all of those moves there was at least one constant — the public library. Every town had one and everyone — newcomers included — was welcome there. At those times when moving felt overwhelming, when everything was unfamiliar and challenging, the fact that there was a new public library to explore actually was reassuring. I felt at home in libraries and a new library meant a whole new collection of books to read.
I have many writer friends who have memories of very specific and special libraries, places they visited year after year as they progressed from picture books to middle grade books, where they researched high school assignments, and where now, as adults, they pick up the latest bestsellers. Some of them even recall specific librarians who introduced them to authors and genres they may otherwise never have explored. My memories of libraries are more wide-ranging. They have to be, given my itinerant upbringing.
But my view of libraries isn’t any less notable. And my praise for libraries continues to this day. Throughout the strange year that was 2020, libraries kept me going with online reservations and curb-side pickup of books I needed to research new projects. I cannot thank librarians enough for their creativity and hard work during the pandemic collecting, sorting, hand cleaning, and bagging books for patrons like me for whom library access has made quarantining a little more palatable.
Public libraries are there for us all — and they are a gift. Planning a trip to a National Park? Libraries have guidebooks to help you plot your adventures. Got cabin fever and need a place to take your little ones on a frigid Minnesota day? Libraries offer story times with fun, book-loving staff members your kids will enjoy. Need tax forms? Computer access? Articles from academic journals or a book that’s only available at a library in Arizona? Libraries can help you get all of these things — for free.
Maybe, like my writer friends, you have a favorite library memory. Or maybe your memories are more like mine — an amalgam of many libraries, many books, and many people. Maybe you have yet to truly explore a library and all it has to offer. If that’s the case, don’t worry. It’s never too late to develop a little library love.
For this perennial “new kid,” libraries were a saving grace — places to dream, places that helped me become the writer I hoped to be. I know now that libraries are that and more for so many people.
Libraries are comfortable and welcoming. They are places for the curious, for those needing assistance, for those craving knowledge and information. They are places of community.
Aimee Bissonette is the author of eight picture books. She has been an occupational therapist, teacher, writer, lawyer and small business owner. Her favorite work — other than writing — is as a lawyer, helping other authors and illustrators get their books published. Aimee has always loved the outdoors and finds inspiration in the north woods, on the shores of Lake Superior, hiking in the mountains, and walking long stretches of sandy beach. She escapes to the outdoors to write, think, and take photos. Aimee also draws on her interpersonal relationships and stories of strong women from throughout history when she writes. Her newest book, “Headstrong Hallie: The Story of Hallie Morse Daggett, the First Female Fire Guard,” is now available.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
