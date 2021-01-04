by David Housewright
My relationship with libraries changed when I became a published author. Before, I used them to search for other writers’ books. After, I also started looking for my own. I’d find them in the stacks and when no one was looking, push other novels aside so I could turn mine with the covers facing out. And I’d check the computer system to see how many titles were available and if there were holds on them.
I did all this when I visited the Walker Public Library a couple of years ago. Trust me when I tell you that I’m not the only author who does.
Not too long ago, my wife Renee Valois and I were exploring the “Royal Mile,” that area in Edinburgh, Scotland, that lies between the Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood Palace where Mary, Queen of Scots, used to hang out, when we came across a library located on the George IV Bridge.
Inside, I discovered a large kiosk loaded with crime novels. I gave it a good, long spin and found plenty of titles by writers I knew personally including William Kent Krueger and Brian Freeman. Only I couldn’t find any of mine.
So, I sat down at a computer. Almost immediately a tall woman spoke to me in a delightful Scottish accent.
“What are you doing?” she asked.
I explained that I was searching for an author.
She told me I was sitting at the wrong computer. The one I was using was reserved for library personnel only. She directed me toward a bank of computers that were designated for library patrons. I thanked her.
Instead of wandering off, though, she sat in front of one of the screens and asked me which writer I was searching for.
“Umm, David Housewright,” I said.
“Oh, an English author,” she said.
She began working the keys and found me in seconds.
“Yes,” she said, “we have eight titles by Mr. Housewright but none at this branch. I could send over for them, if you wish.”
By now I was seriously embarrassed and slowly backing away.
“No,” I said, “I was just checking.”
“Wait,” she said. “He’s not English.” The librarian spun in the chair and locked her eyes on mine. “He’s American.”
She knew, of course she knew, that I was David Housewright. She looked at me like she felt sorry for me; like she couldn’t believe that I would travel 3,700 miles to see if a library carried my books.
“Thank you, thank you,” I muttered as I retreated.
“G’ afternoon,” she said.
But you know what? It was a good afternoon. The National Library of Scotland had eight of my books!
A past president of the Private Eye Writers of America, David Housewright earned an Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America and three Minnesota Book Awards. His 25th novel — “What Doesn’t Kill Us” — will be published in May, 2021 (St. Martin’s Minotaur). His name and face were added to Minnesota Writers on the Map by the Minnesota Historical Society and Friends of the St. Paul Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.