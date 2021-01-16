My library growing up was small — a little gray one-story building hunkered next to the fire station in Excelsior, Minn. It had a big bell out front which, to me, was for climbing on. It had a carved beaver in the entry way that I remember running my hands over every time we walked in and out. Now I wonder if I imagined that, because why would there be a beaver in the library? But my hands remember it. I think it was reading a book.
I have a notoriously bad memory, in general. I can watch a movie half a dozen times and still be surprised by the ending. Every time I re-read a book it’s like the first time. But I could draw you a floorplan of that library right now if you asked. The checkout desk ran along the right wall as you walked in, the long rows of shelves of grownup books towered on the left. I walked straight back, past the reference desk and the kind, white-haired librarian who always sat there, past the microfiche stations, to the kids’ section. I remember the expanse of carpet where storytime happened. I remember the paw bins of picture books — full, and just my size. I remember the low shelving units of chapter books and novels against the back wall that I read my way through over the years: Madeleine L’Engle, Beverly Cleary, Lois Lowry, the Baby-sitters Club.
I mostly remember being alone in the library, even though I know my mother must have been there, and probably my big brother too. But they had their own books to look for — probably mysteries for my mom, probably sci-fi and nonfiction for my brother — and I was totally comfortable setting off on my own to find mine. I knew my way around. It was home.
School taught me to read. My parents filled our house with books. My mother read aloud to me long after I knew how to read by myself, just for the pleasure of it. But it was the library that connected me to a whole world of stories, and gave me a safe place in which to explore them (the stories), and it (the world).
I became a reader, a writer and an author, and I still use my library daily to connect me to the world of books. Now I can search for and reserve everything I need — for research, for teaching, for inspiration, for recreation, and for being a good literary citizen in a thriving community of authors in Minnesota and around the country. But even more importantly, as a parent, I can use the library to open the door of reading for my children.
My kids love their library just like I did. They know the steps at Hosmer in our South Minneapolis neighborhood. They know the bookdrop and the checkout stations and how to use them. Our library was recently remodelled. It’s much fancier now than when they were small and they are still learning their way around this new space.
My son browses for fantasy novels, the more dragons the better. My daughter is moving on from early readers, feeling her way into chapter books, but still loves picture books too. I leave them to it, go check the hold shelf, browse the movies, give them space. I want them to feel that independence, that comfort that I know the library can offer. I want them to feel at home.
Molly is the author of the picture books “Rhoda’s Rock Hunt and Loon Baby,” the Young Adult novel “Silhouette of a Sparrow,” the beginning reader series “School Sidekicks” and two poetry chapbooks. Her new picture book “Ten Beautiful Things” is coming out with Charlesbridge in January 2021. She teaches writing for children at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis and hosts a monthly Picture Book Salon. www.mollybethgriffin.com
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
