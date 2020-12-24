A new feature in The Pilot-Independent will begin as 2021 is ushered in. Library Reflections will appear every other week throughout the coming months.
Minnesota authors from across the state were recently contacted and were asked to share how a library from their past or present has impacted their life. Their response has been exciting!
The authors featured in the articles will represent a variety of writers. Some write fiction, some write non-fiction. For some authors their audience is meant for adults. For others, their readers are children or young people.
Many author names avid readers will recognize. Some have earned honors and awards. Some authors are new to publishing, while many pen for enjoyment. Others write for a specific purpose. A few authors come from different backgrounds and cultures. A few could be next door neighbors.
All the authors now reside in Minnesota, but may have been born or raised in a different state or country. They have all embarked on a journey — sharing their talents with readers across our state, nation and world.
It is hoped that the shared reflections will provide insight into the importance of a library in a community. In the coming months we hope to witness the realization of a new Walker Public Library. That trip can sometimes feel long — with speed bumps, pot holes, stops and detours along the way. But arriving at the destination is so very worth the ride!
Please watch for how you can help with the library building project in the coming months. It takes a whole community to raise a library!
