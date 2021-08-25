I first fell in love at the Bemidji Public Library, and the experience has gone a long way toward shaping who I’ve become.
My family lived in Bemidji for my second- through fifth-grade years of school. Every week, my mom would take me to the public library — in those days, an imposing, columned edifice located on the corner of Sixth and Beltrami. I remember climbing the steps each week with an appropriate sense of awe and gulping in great breaths of the “old book smell” that permeated the space. It was exactly the type of shrine that should hold a vast storehouse of treasures.
What wasn’t there to love about the library when I was a kid? After all, it was a place that allowed me to pile up a great tottering stack of books and bring them all home — at no charge!
In a notorious Piggly Wiggly shoplifting episode in my kindergarten year, I had learned the hard way that few establishments have a “free for the taking” policy. But when I took home a library book, it became my own, no questions asked — at least for the duration of the check-out period.
That system worked fine until I fell head over heels. My first love was a book called “New Worlds” for Josie. Not much about the book has stuck with me. What did stick was the intense love I felt for it, a love so strong that I didn’t want to return it to the library. My mother explained that I had to, because that’s how libraries worked — and didn’t I want some other girl to find the book on the shelf and like it as much as I had?
My answer, of course, was no. NO, I didn’t care about some other girl, I only knew that I couldn’t bear to be parted from my beloved. But at my mom’s insistence, I returned the book — only to check it out again when we came back for our next weekly visit.
As you may have guessed, a pattern was established. Week 1: Check out the book. Week 2: Return the book and pray that another girl wouldn’t find it. Week 3: Check it out again. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
Like so many first loves, mine came to a bittersweet end when we moved to another town. But I’ve never forgotten the all-consuming sadness of the “bring it back to the library” weeks and the abundant joy of the “check it out again” weeks.
It may be no surprise that when it came time for me to settle into a career, the one I chose was “children’s book author.” For one thing, it gives me a great excuse to visit my now-local library and gather great tottering stacks of books to bring home. And each time I see one of the books that I’ve written on the library shelf, I wonder: is it waiting to be checked out again by a young reader who has already fallen in love with it? Or is it still waiting to become someone’s beloved?
Perhaps in the end that’s what makes libraries so special: the fact that no matter what book you find there, it has the potential to turn into a great love story.
Lisa Bullard is the author of over 100 books for children, including the Minnesota-based mystery “Turn Left at the Cow.” She currently lives in the Twin Cities. www.LisaBullard.com
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
