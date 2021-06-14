When I was a kid, I’d regularly go to the library. Or, rather, my mom would take me, my twin sister, my younger brother and my baby sister there a couple times a month at least.
We were all readers. Especially my mom who worked nights. Before she left for work and before we went to sleep, we would crawl into her bed and she would read us a bit of whatever book she was engrossed in at the time. Often it was Stephen King. Don’t worry, we never had nightmares.
So. Reading was a thing we all liked to do. This was especially helpful for my mom who slept during the day, So if her rambunctious kids could do a quiet activity, like, say, read a book, instead of a loud one, well, bonus for her.
We would visit the library and my sister and I would head straight for the “Choose Your Own Adventure books.” And we’d check out huge stacks of them.
And then we’d go home and read them. Typically, in one sitting. This was accomplished by, well, cheating I suppose. Not fully cheating. But my sister and I, whenever we came to a page that had you make a choice, we would just dog-ear that page, and then continue on with the story. If our choice led us to a tragic end (as so many of the choices in those books did) we could just go back to the dog-eared page instead of starting over at the beginning of the book.
Of course, the further we made it into the book, the more dog-eared pages there were, each representing a new choice, a new branching path, and we would have to remember which one was the most recent one. So, yeah, it was sort of cheating, but also it had its own level of work and memorization that could have been avoided if we just started the book over each time.
But hey, the quicker we got done reading a book, the quicker we got to move on to reading, yep, another book! So, really, it was a win in the end. More books were read because we cheated at Choose Your Own Adventure books.
As an adult, I drifted away from the library for a long time. I was a bookseller, which meant instead of borrowing books from the library, I used my discount to purchase them, and filled shelves after shelves with books I could now call my own. But when I began an MFA program, I returned to the library once more.
My program had an extensive required reading list (120 books) and even if I wanted to buy them all, I was no longer a bookseller and didn’t have that handy discount. So, back to the library I went. Got me a brand-new library card. And was reminded of how amazing libraries actually are. Like, you can read books. For free! If they don’t have the book you want, they can have it shipped to your library for you! There were even audiobooks at the library now and eBooks!
And once I returned to the library, I stayed. It’s a fantastic place, where you can pick what you want and experience a myriad of stories and lives. Fiction and nonfiction. Drama, romance, comedy. Beginnings and endings.
I guess it turns out the library is the biggest Choose Your Own Adventure story of all.
Sarah writes young adult and middle grade novels and occasionally dabbles in picture books. Fantasy is her favorite genre, though she sometimes can be found playing around with horror and other things that go bump in the night. Sarah is the author of the “Assassin’s Heart” and the companion sequel “Thief’s Cunning.” She lives in Minnesota with her dogs and a house full of critters. She has a collection of steampunk hats and when she’s not writing, she fills her time with good games, good food, good friends, and good family.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.