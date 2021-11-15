by Jacqueline West
I did a lot of my growing up in libraries. If you’re a fellow reader, I’m guessing you might have, too.
The public library in my little Midwestern hometown was nothing like the vast Victorian mansion-turned-library where “Long Lost,” my next book for young readers, is set. It was a cramped single-story brick building squeezed between the police station and an alley — but to me, it was a wonderland.
I spent hours huddled in that library’s narrow aisles, reading and studying and scribbling, enclosed by the friendly shelter of bookshelves. The books around me were pretty old and weathered, but that made them all the more magical in my eyes. (I still remember the soft sea-green cloth cover of the antique Anne of Avonlea that I must have checked out eight thousand times...)
I thought almost anything could be found in that tiny library. Any story. Any fact. Any truth.
Libraries are still places of magic and discovery to me. You never know what you’ll find while trailing through the stacks with your head tipped to one side, searching for the book that calls out to you. The story that asks you to be its reader.
That’s what many of my own books — and “Long Lost” in particular — are about: Secrets, and family lore, and local history. They’re about the power of stories — how they balance between truth and fantasy, how they transform based on who’s telling or reading them. How they’re always waiting to be found.
Jacqueline West is the author of the New York Times Bestselling middle grade series “The Books of Elsewhere, the Young Adult novels Dreamers Often Lie and Last Things,” the middle grade fantasy “The Collectors” and middle grade novel “Long Lost.” She lives amid the bluffs of Red Wing, Minn., with her husband, her son and daughter, and her dog, a Springer spaniel mix named Brom Bone.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
