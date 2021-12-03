Laura Ingalls and I became best friends in second-grade.
We met at the Fergus Falls Public Library where I found her hiding on a dusty shelf between the covers of “Little House in the Big Woods.”
Summer vacation stretched before us. It was the early ‘60s and my family lived an isolated life on a dairy farm in Otter Tail County. The cows kept the family from most social events, and I had no one to play with except a little brother and sister.
Laura and I spent every spare minute together. How I hated to return the book to the library. Only the lure of Little House on the Prairie pried it from my hands.
A trip to Fergus Falls was a rare treat. It always included a visit to the library where we checked out the maximum number of books allowed on my father’s library card. We each carried our stack to the car and read all the way back to the farm.
The book store in town was beyond reach — no money. But the library stood like a cathedral with doors wide open.
I remember my father speaking to the librarian about her reluctance to allow me to check out books beyond my age requirement. He explained that an older sister had taught me how to read at age 5 and that I had no interest in the “baby books” available to my age. He won out though the librarian was skeptical. I’ll never forget the thrill of walking over to the middle reader shelves.
Through the years Laura and I endured the grasshoppers in “On the Banks of Plum Creek,” wept together when Mary lost her sight in “By the Shores of Silver Lake,” burned twisted sticks of hay for warmth during “The Long Winter,” and shared growing-up secrets in “Little Town on the Prairie.” By the time I reached fifth-grade, Laura’s name changed to Wilder in “These Happy Golden Years.” Laura remained my bestie in spite of her change in marital status. I cried when the series ended.
Then I promptly reread the entire series, and repeated the process many times throughout my childhood.
The library introduced me to other friends: “Caddie Woodlawn,” the “Lois Lenski books,” “Little Women” and all the Alcott titles, “Nancy Drew,” “Onion John,” “Penrod” and “Sue Barton Student Nurse.” I’d hurry through my chores and sneak away to read.
I still do.
You can imagine my surprise when shortly after our marriage, my husband casually mentioned that his grandmother, Mabel Abby Ingalls Orr, was Laura’s second cousin. I’m still impressed.
I’d like to say that Laura Ingalls inspired me to start writing, but it was really Janet Holt Giles who lit a fire inside of me.
I started reading Giles’s historical novels during the ‘70s and ‘80s when my kids were little. I loved “Hanna Fowler and The Kentuckians.” Of course, I found them at the Kitchigami Library in Pine River.
Giles inspired me to write about this part of the country and my Scandinavian heritage. “Abercrombie Trail,” “Pomme de Terre,” “Birdie,” “Blooming Prairie,” “Shelterbelts” and “Escape to Fort Abercrombie” are the results. You can find them at the library, local book stores or on my website www.candacesimar.com. They might help you through another Minnesota winter as Janice Holt Giles helped me through mine.
I never thought to be a writer. I didn’t think it possible for a farm kid from Otter Tail County to become a published author. I’m thankful that my older sister taught me to read and that my father taught me to love books. I’m thankful for libraries.
They still stand like cathedrals — their doors wide open.
Candace Simar loves to imagine how things might have been in frontier days. Her historical fiction and poetry have garnered awards from the Western Writers of America, The Will Rogers Medallion Awards, the Laura Awards for Short Fiction, The Writer’s Digest, The Willa Literary Awards, Western Fictioneers, The Midwest Book Awards, Brainerd Writer’s Alliance, The League of MN Poets, The Lake Region Writers, and the Bob Dylan Creative Writing Awards. Candace lives in Pequot Lakes. Learn more about her work at www.candacesimar.com
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.