Which library springs to my mind when someone mentions that word?
Alhambra Civic Center Public Library in California was the very first library I visited in America. There were so many books of all sizes, colors and shapes. It was always so quiet and one could hear loudly my wooden clogs (from the refugee camps) tapping on the floor.
I came to the library every day in the morning, went to the ESL (English as a Second Language) shelves, pulled out my favorite English grammar book, read to my heart’s content, and put it back in the same place before heading home. Each time I put the book back, I would wish I had money to rent books.
Every day, while passing by the display area, I remembered these words that still stick with me until today: “Rental Best Seller Books, $1 for 2 week rental.” I thought I would be charged for a library card and books, and I couldn’t afford it.
I never asked the lady sitting in the front desk anything due to my language barrier and my shyness. I wondered why she was always so serious and quiet or if she knew my presence in the library. However, I told myself that I wanted to become like that smart lady one day in her big glasses, nice white blouse and blue skirt sitting seriously on the desk (I didn’t know that she was a librarian).
I left California without having a library card and never checked out a single book during my short stay there. By the way, this is also a sincere thank you to that lady who inspired me to become a librarian two decades later.
As the first Vietnamese librarian in Minnesota, respected storyteller and award-winning author, it is my privilege to share my refugee experiences, knowledge of Vietnamese culture and the richness and beauty of Vietnamese folktales, myths and legends at various cultural and community events, storytelling programs, conferences, author visits, libraries throughout the state and beyond. I believe in mutual learning and continue to dedicate my time helping new immigrants and refugees’ transition into new life in America and fulfilling their dreams.
Children are like angels and they say the darndest things. They are curious and smart so you need to know how to answer their questions accordingly.
During one of my story times, I noticed that one little girl constantly stared at me and finally she raised her hand for an important question, which was “Why do you have an extra tooth?” I was amused by her curiosity and let her know that I needed an extra tooth so I could eat more food. She smiled and I could feel her sense of satisfaction.
Last year, there was a young lady about 6 years old coming to the reference desk and asked me if I knew how to fix cars. Without hesitation, I did let her know that I didn’t know how to fix cars, but I had car repair books in the library for her if needed.
I am so blessed to be a librarian, an author and a storyteller.
Trần Thị Minh Phước spent 10 months in a refugee camp in Malaysia before coming to America. In 1984, after a 50-hour Greyhound trip from California, she came to land called Minnesota, where she believed that she could find the precious treasures in education and a safe environment. In her work Phước touches many lives and exemplifies how to bridge cultures.
For more info, her visit website at https://phuocthiminhtran.wordpress.com/
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
