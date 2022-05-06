One of my earliest and favorite memories is trying to balance a stack of about 20 library books while walking out to the car on a hot summer day. My mom started taking my sisters and I to the library when we were very young. We went each week all summer long, participated in the summer reading program and when I got older, I volunteered there in the summer.
I remember stamping kids’ summer reading lists with the date and awarding them with prizes after they made their reading goals. When I got home, I would pile those books up next to my bed and read for hours.
This continued throughout elementary, junior and high school. My favorite series included “The Babysitters Club,” “Sweet Valley High,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Christopher Pike” books. As I got older, I had less time to read, but I still managed to set aside time each day. I also loved to write and started writing stories and keeping a journal when I was about 7 years old.
I went to the University of Minnesota and got my teaching degree, beginning a career doing something I loved: inspiring kids to read, write and enjoy learning like I always did! I spent the next 16 years teaching everything from kindergarten through eighth-grade math; loving each unique grade level.
During that time, I got married and had two children, Camden who is now in fifth-grade, and Wyatt who is in third. One of the first things I did was head to my local library with them, attend the baby story time programs and start checking out books. I’ve been reading to them since they were newborns!
My daughter is a bookworm like me — ironically, she loves “The Babysitter Club” graphic novels! My son enjoys books too — “Dog Man” is a series he likes.
Before COVID, our family was at the library at least once each week. It was hard to get my kids to leave! They loved playing with the kitchen, the blocks and other toys and looking for books. The library always has fun scavenger hunts and kids programs. Once again, I found it difficult to balance the huge stack of books we would check out.
Three years ago, I decided to go after my lifelong dream of becoming a published author. Now, I have six books published in my series and my own publishing company! I have now run a few story times myself at the library and have even spoken to others about self publishing.
The library has been a huge part of my life since I was a child. The library has instilled a love of reading and books in me that is fueled still today. It has encouraged me to dream big and go for those dreams by exposing me to different books and authors. The library is a fun place for my family to hang out and now my own kids love checking out books. I am hopeful that they will continue to spend time at the library throughout their lives.
From childhood to my teaching career, from motherhood to my author career, the public library has been an important part of every aspect of my life. I am so grateful for the library.
Born and raised in a suburb of Minneapolis, Stacy Bauer is an author, wife, teacher and mother of two. She has been writing since she was a child and loves sharing stories of her kids’ antics and making people laugh. She recently started her own publishing company and has released her sixth book. She writes the Cami Kangaroo picture book series.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
