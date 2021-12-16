by Melanie Heuiser Hill
I have loved many libraries in my life. I’ve been known to reroute car trips to visit a Carnegie Library, start a tour of a big city or college/university by visiting their library, and introduce myself to random librarians whenever I have a chance.
I revised a novel and wrote a picture book in an engineering library. I wept homesick tears in a library in Germany. I took naps in my college’s library and wandered the stacks of the library in grad school whenever I was stressed out.
When our children were small, we would sometimes do a “library tour” and visit two libraries in the morning, have a picnic, and then go to two more in the afternoon. These were very exciting days that we all looked forward to.
But of all the libraries I’ve loved, it’s the bookmobile parked in the Kroger’s parking lot in the summers of my childhood that I remember most viscerally. The town in which I lived had a “downtown” library. We didn’t go often. In my memory, that library was entirely gray, inside and out. (It’s possibly the only library I haven’t loved.)
The bookmobile — a bus, seats removed, and retrofitted entirely with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves — was a periwinkle blue, with other bright cheerful colors like hot pink, sunny yellow and lime green as accent colors. Presumably it roamed around town, but we visited it when it came to rest at the Kroger’s near our house on Fridays, which cemented a ritual of stopping at the library on Fridays that sticks with me to this day.
Central Illinois has hot summers. The bookmobile was air-conditioned to a frigidness that took your breath away as you climbed the bus stairs to enter. Perhaps it’s how they kept patrons moving — you’d freeze to death in your shorts and flip-flops if you stayed too long.
One side of the bus was full of books for kids, the other side was for adults. There was a pleasant plasticky papery bookly smell to the bookmobile. (I know that doesn’t sound like a pleasant smell, but it was.) Up near the driver’s seat, there was a compact desk — a model of space efficiency — and behind it sat the bookmobile’s librarian. She checked out your books for you, making pleasant small talk as you wrote your name on the card that resided in the envelope at the back of the book and she stamped the due date with her special stamper. (I so wanted a stamp and stamp pad like she had!) There was a limit of 10 books each week, which felt both expansive and limited all at once.
Sitting behind her efficient little desk outfitted with its stamp pad, the librarian listened to your book reports for the week. In the summers, the reading program rewarded star readers with McDonald’s coupons depending on how many books you read. You had to stand in front of the desk and tell her about the books on your list, which was a bit intimidating. It was clear she’d read everything.
My brother and I read so much we didn’t have to report on every book on our respective lists, but she would randomly choose one or two and ask us tricky questions about them. I can remember being nervous, but then so proud when she handed over the McDonald’s coupon. (Interestingly, I don’t remember going to McDonald’s to redeem the coupons ….)
I dreamed for years about working, or even living, in a bookmobile. That feeling of being entirely surrounded by books is a feeling of welcome, comfort and anticipation all rolled into one for me. It’s the feeling I have when I enter any library, really. The front desk person smiles as you walk in and then you’re free to roam, free to read or write or nap, free to wander the stacks and make serendipitous discoveries.
The library is one of our last true community institutions, I think. All are welcome. You can sit-a-spell; cool off or warm up; read the newspaper or a new book; research anything and have help with that research if you want; and you can take books home! So fantastic!
Enjoy your new library, Walker, Minn.! You are a lucky community to have such a place built among you — I look forward to visiting someday.
Melanie Heuiser Hill, a Minnesota children’s author, wrote “Giant Pumpkin Suite” and “Around the Table That Grandad Built.” Libraries and story times are among her very favorite things.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library. The author reflections were submitted when the new library was expected to be built on the site of the old library. Unfortunately, there isn’t a new site that has been determined yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.