I don’t normally get shivers up my spine when I think of libraries, but out of a lifetime of library visits, the one that stands out did just that.
At the time, I was a reading tutor for fourth-graders in a St. Paul school. My charges were all Hmong, kids whose parents and grandparents had fled war in Southeast Asia and resettled in St. Paul.
The kids were native English speakers, but their parents weren’t, and the lack of English spoken at home set the kids back at school. Every day, I visited their classroom and offered the kids extra help with whatever assignment they were working on. And when you squat beside a child’s desk offering friendly help day after day, the two of you inevitably get to know and like each other. By year’s end, I was taking several of the kids on parent-approved jaunts around the city to broaden their world just a little.
One time I took them to the University of Minnesota’s east bank campus. Wouldn’t it be great, I thought, to introduce these descendants of refugees to the world of American higher education, show them what’s possible? And what better vision of advanced learning than Walter Library?
I loved Walter Library for its high, ornamental plaster ceilings, and august reading rooms. But mostly I loved the library’s old stacks. I had wandered the stacks as an undergraduate, but I appreciated them more as a 40-ish writer doing research for whatever children’s book I was working on at the time.
Walter’s stacks filled 12 low-ceilinged stories in the central core of the building. There were hundreds of metal shelves jammed with books, many of them ancient. The spaces between the shelves were dimly lit with bare light bulbs that you had to turn on and off yourself. Nothing fancy like automated, motion-sensitive lighting.
I loved climbing the tiny, metal stairs in the corners that led to each succeeding floor. Here’s the floor that holds bound editions of the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. And this floor should have Alfred Wegener’s book on continental drift. For a children’s book writer attracted to all things science, the place was heaven.
Never mind the ghost stories I’d heard. Never mind the tales of wildly inappropriate behavior on floor 6 back in the ‘60s. Never mind the prospect of a power failure in which you’d be thrust into total darkness on floor 10 with thousands of dusty physics books. And of course, never mind the fact that the stacks were a total fire hazard.
In hindsight I ask myself: What was I thinking? Taking innocent, wide-eyed fourth-graders to such a place? We entered this spooky library universe and they reacted as normal fourth-graders should have: with obvious hesitation. I instantly saw the stacks with new eyes, saw it for the spooky place it was. This would be a short visit.
We ultimately did have lots of fun turning the light switches on and off, but there’s no way the visit inspired any of them to reach for higher education. Probably the only thing it taught them was that Mrs. Peters was a slightly over-eager nutcase.
I’m fairly sure I didn’t permanently traumatize these earnest hardworking fourth-graders because I heard from them for years afterward and still occasionally hear from one of them, 27 years later. He hasn’t mentioned the visit to Walter Library’s stacks in his emails, but he speaks fondly of our visit to Mickey’s on West 7th Street in St. Paul where the cholesterol in their burgers and fries was pretty scary, too. But what fourth grader cares about that?
Lisa Westberg Peters is the author of nineteen children’s books including Our Family Tree: An Evolution Story, the winner of the Minnesota Book Award. Her newest publication, We Are A Garden, was released in April, 2021. This lyrical and extremely timely picture book illuminates the many different migrants who have made their homes in North America through the centuries. She lives in Minneapolis with her husband, but they spend much of their time at their cabin in northwestern Wisconsin.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
