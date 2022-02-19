I’ve always been a big reader, ever since my mom taught me to read when I was around 4 years old using the Dick and Jane early reader books.
Libraries and reading have gotten me through so many things since then; recovering from a broken ankle when I was 11 during a Fargo winter, reading mystery and adventure stories, family road trips, rainy vacation days, getting kids to sleep and getting myself to sleep reading in bed.
My earliest library memory is when I was about 5, walking a block from our house to the Northport shopping center in Fargo. In my hand I carried my library card, a prized possession. In the Northport parking lot I found the library bookmobile waiting for my arrival. If it was warm enough, the door was open, inviting me to enter.
I remember climbing the steps into a room lined with shelves of books on either side from the floor to the ceiling. The room smelled of musty books and diesel from the idling bookmobile. The librarian asked me what I was looking for and pointed me to the shelves that held the books I would be interested in.
Grabbing a few books that looked interesting (I could take more than one!), I would hand my finds to the librarian and then my library card. She processed the books and handed them back to me along with my card. I hurried home and sat in the grass to read one of the new books I’d checked out.
With my own kids I remember similar circumstances. We’d visit the Minneapolis neighborhood library and find the children’s section. They’d scour the shelves looking for the books that would interest them and we’d check them out and return home. They often started reading them as soon as we got in the car.
Today, we’re all still reading. I read thrillers on my Kindle. My daughter reads all types of fiction in paper and on a Kindle. My son reads some paperbacks and listens to audiobooks. Reading offers all of us an escape, a glimpse into another life, an adventure.
The reading adventure has also inspired me to write. I write crime thriller fiction, as Douglas Dorow, for others to read.
It all started with my mom teaching me to read, a library card and a trip to the bookmobile, Fargo’s mobile library.
Douglas Dorow is a crime/thriller writer based in Minneapolis. He lives there with his wife, two kids and two dogs. He is a graduate of the Minneapolis FBI Citizens Academy and pens his book series with FBI Special Agent Jack Miller.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
