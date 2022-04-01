When I first began to read, the school library always seemed to be calling me. I remember sinking into the library chair with a picture book and staring at the pages. That’s where my imagination grew wider.
As I grew up, summers were spent in the library. The library was walking distance but I would have to cross busy streets and would easily get lost. My mother or grandma would take me and I’d pick out two books. When I was finally able to ride my bike, once a week I would come home with two new books to read.
Nancy Drew comes to mind, Betsy, Tacy and Tib, Phyllis Whitney novels — the list is endless. Summer days were spent reading and dreaming. My imagination never stopped.
The library has always been a part of my life. Growing up, teachers always wanted research papers. I always was reading a book for fun or researching something for school.
Because of my love of learning, my interests grew and I spent more and more time in the library studying about famous people in history or finding out about different places around the world.
My greater interest was how do you read? I wondered how the connection between reading, language, writing and drawing were all connected. Through the library, I was able to research and obtain the needed resource material to aid me with my master’s thesis. My thesis was titled “Language Learning through Written Experience.” I have the library to thank for being able to get the needed knowledge to complete the thesis.
I honestly couldn’t live without the library. Everyone is helpful and friendly. Everything I ever needed was right at my fingertips in the library.
Barb, who lives in Bemidji, grew up in Minneapolis, where her books are set. She has two grown children and five grandchildren. Barb writes the White House Dollhouse Mystery Series where historical characters make modern history.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.