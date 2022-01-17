I was looking for magic and found it at the Litchfield Library. A shy 9-year-old, new to town, I struggled to find my place among kids who’d grown up together — whose parents and grandparents had grown up together. I stood on the outside. The library became my inside. Built in the early 1900s with a grant from Andrew Carnegie, it was old Litchfield, and it welcomed me in as if I’d been there all along.
The building itself was magical. Faced with brick and stone, it sat on a hill. Concrete steps lead up to a circular portico held up by two massive pillars. I’d walk between those pillars, pull open the heavy door and — POOF!
The children’s room was downstairs, with its own librarian. She kept it quiet — the way I liked it. I’d find my spot in front of the Nancy Drew mysteries and sniff in their dusty smell. I’d rub my finger along the fuzzy edges of their pages and over their crinkly library covers. I was alone and not alone all at the same time.
When I found one I hadn’t read before, I’d take it to the librarian’s desk and present my very own card. She’d stamp it with the return date — oh, how I wanted a stamper like that — and slide it back to me.
After the library, home felt too normal a place to read my book. So I’d climb my favorite tree — brave like Nancy Drew — survey the neighborhood, then start reading. It wasn’t comfortable, but it was the only spot that could approach the magic of the library.
Eventually, awkwardly, I found a few friends. We’d visit the library together, filled with bravado over how many books we could check out and carry home on our bikes. We didn’t bother to bring bags, just clutched the stacks to our chests and road single-file (safety first?) down the road.
One day my friend Beth spotted a dollar in the road. She slammed on her brakes, Linda and I crashed into her, and our books scattered. We didn’t hesitate to risk our lives. Those books were precious. They were the library’s. We ran into the street to rescue them.
I never told the librarian what happened. I couldn’t risk being banished from my library — the magical place that had first welcomed me to my new home.
Catherine Urdahl is the author of “Virginia was a Spy: The Story of World War II Heroine Virginia Hall,” “Polka-dot Fixes Kindergarten” and “Emma’s Question.” In addition to reading and writing, Catherine conducts virtual school visits. She lives with her husband in Shorewood. You can visit Catherine at www.catherineurdahl.com
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
