by Pete Hautman
Editor’s note: Excerpted from “Not Much of a Reader” in Libraries of Minnesota, with photography by Doug Ohman (Minnesota Historical Society Press), (c) 2011 by Pete Hautman; reprinted with the author’s permission.
Although Mom was not a big reader, she loved taking us to the library. At the library, we had to be quiet. At the library, she didn’t have to keep an eye on every one of us at all times. At the library we had to behave. The older kids were assigned to ride herd on the younger ones. Excessive noisiness or acrobatics would get us exiled to the benches outside.
We did not always go to the same library. Mom moved us from one library to another like a shepherd rotating sheep from one pasture to the next — usually from the St. Louis Park library to the Golden Valley library, and back again. “It’s more fun that way,” she told us.
By the fairly loose standards of our family, we were on our best behavior during those library visits, but by the standards of the librarians, I’m sure we were hell on wheels. Nevertheless, we were tolerated and on those few occasions one of us was asked to wait outside, the banishment was temporary. It did not occur to me until recently that our library hopping had less to do with Mom wanting to provide us with a wide and varied cultural experience and everything to do with her being ever so slightly embarrassed to subject any one library to her brood two times in a row.
I imagine that when we trooped into a library — a woman with a 2-year -old attached to her hip, trailed by six self-propelled kids ages four and up — a shudder ran down the librarians’ spines and echoed through the stacks.
I was not one of those kids who would ask a librarian what book I should read or how to find a certain book. I was too shy. Make that terrified. For one thing, librarians were all old. Which is to say, in their 30’s or 40’s — or even in their 50’s. And they had rules. Or maybe I was shyer and more fearful. In any case, I avoided them as much as possible.
I remember one day — I must have been about nine — I came across a book with a picture of a beautiful Irish Setter on the cover. The book was called Outlaw Red, by Jim Kjelgaard. With a word like outlaw in the title I know it had to be exciting. It was! I read the first twenty pages right there in the library, and I finished it at home late that night.
On our next library visit I found more books by Jim Kjelgaard. That summer I devoured “Big Red,” “Irish Red” and “The Duck-footed Hound.” I read his books about Australian aborigines and the Civil War. I read about trappers and hunters and explorers and cavemen and pioneers. Kjelgaard’s Cochise, Chief of the Warriors led me to track down every “Indian book” I could find, and the more books I read, the more I found. Any book with a dog, a horse, a spaceship, a gun or a race car on the cover was fair game — I groped my way happily from one adventure to the next.
In 1961, a third library was added to our rotation: the new Central Library in downtown Minneapolis. It was a wonderland – more than just a big room filled with books.
There was a planetarium, there were paintings and sculptures, there was a gift shop, and there were two enormous floors of books. It had an escalator! It felt more like an amusement park than a library, and at first we treated it as such.
The library was so big that it was possible to remain out of sight of the librarians — and Mom — long enough to get into all kinds of trouble. Which we did.
Racing up the down escalator and down the up escalator was good for some solid entertainment until we discovered that the Central Library had something our little suburban libraries did not: a uniformed security guard.
The security guard was even more terrifying than the librarians. He made me and my brother sit out in the lobby area with the scary homeless men for 10 minutes — an eternity — before allowing us back inside to find our mother. The lesson stuck.
No matter how big and exotic the Central Library was, it was still a library, not a playground.As a child, had I been asked what the library was for, I might have said that it was there to keep and protect books — as if by checking out a copy of “Big Red” I was subverting the library’s true purpose. I thought I was getting away with something.
I now know that libraries are not simply big buildings full of books but something much greater. The library is there to protect and distribute information, yes, but it is also there to build and protect readers.
Recently, I looked up the mission statement of the Hennepin County Library: “To nourish minds, transform lives and build community together.”
That sounds about right.
How many books did we lose, maim, destroy, or otherwise put an end to? I have no idea, but I’m certain that the money Mom spent on library fines was far less than she might otherwise have spent on movies and amusement parks. As a bonus, despite the fact that she was “not much of a reader,” Mom accidentally-on-purpose raised a houseful of book lovers — and at least one writer.
Once all her kids moved out, Mom discovered she was a reader after all.
Pete Hautman was born in California and at age 5 moved to Minnesota with his parents. He has four brothers and two sisters. He attended Cedar Manor Elementary School (also the alma mater of Al Franken and the Coen brothers) and graduated from St. Louis Park High School. He also attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and the University of Minnesota. His novel “Godless” won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. Today he lives with novelist and poet Mary Logue in Golden Valley and Stockholm, Wis. They have two small dogs. When Hautman is not writing or reading, he likes to cook, run, bike, inline, skate, hunt mushrooms, look at art and take naps.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
